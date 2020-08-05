Anil Kapoor- Madhuri In Tezaab Or Anil Kapoor-Sridevi In RKRCR: Who Had Better Chemistry?

Anil Kapoor is one of the celebrated actor and producer in the entertainment industry, globally. He has appeared in over a hundred movies in the Hindi movies, as well as international movies and television series. Anil Kapoor has won numerous awards in his career, that also includes two National Film Awards and six Filmfare Awards in many acting categories. Anil Kapoor made his acting debut with a small role in the Umesh Mehra's romance Hamare Tumhare (1979).

Having spent more than four-decades in his career as an actor, Anil Kapoor has worked with some great actors and moviemakers. However, his chemistry ith Madhuri Dixit and Sri Devi was loved the most by fans. Here is if Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit’s Tezaab or Anil Kapoor and Sridevi’s Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja was more loved by the audience. Read ahead to know more-

Anil Kapoor’s Tezaab vs Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja

In 1988, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit played the lead characters in N. Chandra’s action-romance drama, Tezaab. The movie also cast Anupam Kher in a pivotal role. The plot of the film revolves around an ordinary college student who wishes to serve the country by joining the army but is forced to become a criminal instead, due to unfortunate situations. The movie gained critical acclamation and won many awards. The on-screen pairing of Anil Kapoor and Madhuri was adored by the audience, and their performances too gained appreciation.

Source- YouTube

In 1993, Anil Kapoor and Sridevi played the lead characters in Satish Kaushik’s action musical drama, Roop Ki Rani Choron Ka Raja. The movie also cast Anupam Kher and Jackie Shroff as the lead characters. The plot of the film revolves around Ramesh and Seema who team up together in order to kill the murderers of their respective parents and stop the smuggling of diamonds that is taking place in the country.

Even though the movie was made on a huge budget, it failed to earn as much as it was expected to. The performances of Anil Kapoor and Sridevi and their on-screen chemistry was loved by the audience. But, reportedly, critics found the lack of a script in the movie and so it was declared as a flop at the box-office.

Source- YouTube

