Anil Kapoor Was Nervous About Starring Alongside Urmila Matondkar And Sridevi In Judaai

Anil Kapoor recently took to social media to celebrate 26 years of Judaai’s release. The film starred Anil Kapoor alongside Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar. The actor said that he was nervous about being in the film at first, but opened up to the offer later.

The Dil Dhadhkne Do actor said on Twitter that his decision to act in Judaai didn’t come easily at the time. Anil Kapoor added, however, that he is glad for choosing the film as he received the chance to work alongside Urmila Matondkar and Sridevi.

Anil Kapoor, who was nervous about working with Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar, recalled dancing with them and lauded them for their command over the art. He also posted two throwback pictures from the film consisting of Sridevi, Urmila Matondkar, Anil Kapoor and Boney Kapoor.

Anil Kapoor later tweeted that whenever he thinks about the film, he ends up with a smile on his face.

The decision to do Judaai was not an easy one for me at the time, but I’m so glad that I chose to do it! I was paired with two beautiful leading ladies - Sri and Urmila, and I still remember how nervous I was ,dancing with Sri ji & Urmila as they both are such incredible dancers pic.twitter.com/BXApQAQJ9o — Anil Kapoor (@AnilKapoor) February 28, 2023



Judaai was released in 1997 and featured Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Urmila Matondkar in key roles. It tells the story of a married couple, where the wife forces her husband to marry another woman for money. Anil plays the role of a middle-class engineer, who is initially married to Sridevi.