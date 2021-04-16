Anil Sharma on 'Apne 2' release, 'theatres shut, what's the point in completing the film?'

Amid the growing number of coronavirus cases, the government has imposed certain restrictions in Mumbai that have affected the shooting schedules of many films. One such example is director Anil Sharma’s highly-anticipated upcoming film Apne 2 that will feature Dharmendra, Bobby, and Sunny Deol. It's been 13 years since the trio featured together on the screen in the first installment. Director Anil Sharma, who was to start filming in the month of March, is now eyeing a schedule in London, where a certain extent of normalcy has been restored. While talking to Mid-Day, the director spoke about the challenges the team will face during shooting and the impossibility of releasing the film during Diwali this year.

Anil Sharma opens up about releasing Apne 2 this year

While sharing her thoughts on the same, Anil said that releasing the film on Diwali is just impossible as the team has not started with the filming. He further spoke about the spike in COVID-19 cases and how it is difficult to shoot in such conditions with an entire crew. Addressing the initial plans to release the film this year, Anil said that they were about to shoot certain sequences across Punjab, but now owing to the ongoing pandemic situation in the country, they are planning to begin the first schedule in London in July if things get better. He said that since the time this pandemic started, he has not stepped out from his home and spent his time editing the script with his actors.

With several restrictions being imposed each day to curb the spread of the disease, the director admits that the decisions about filming can no longer be made in advance. He explained that the team will get together and decide their course of action after May 15. They have not even done a recce in London because they are unable to get permission and visa for the same. He added that their London schedule will be a 45-day schedule followed by which they will complete the shooting in Punjab and Mumbai.

Considering the current uncertain times, Anil confessed that the decision to impose restrictions is ideal, and things can be postponed till the time there are favourable shooting conditions in the country. He asserted on the fact that if theatres will open only after a few months, then there is no need to complete a film now. He shared that the health of all is important and given the pandemic, things are at a crucial stage.



(Image credit: AnialSharma_Dr/ IamBobbyDeol/ Instagram)