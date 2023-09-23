Animal Director Sandeep Reddy Vanga Performs Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Ahead Of Teaser Debut

After several delays, Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal appears to finally be on track. The makers will be releasing the official teaser for the much-anticipated project, come next week. Ahead of the same, the makers were pictured offering prayers in the midst of the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi festivities.

3 things you need to know

Animal is slated for a release on December 1. It was previously looking at an early August launch.

The film is helmed by Arjun Reddy and Kabir Singh director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the film also features Anil Kapoor, Triptii Dimri, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol.

Bhushan Kumar and others offer prayers ahead of Animal teaser launch

Earlier this month, makers of Animal revealed the date on which they would be releasing the film's teaser. Ahead of the same, T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar was photographed offering prayers to Lord Ganesha. Accompanying him, was Animal's director Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

(Bhushan Kumar offers prayers ahead of Animal teaser launch | Image: X)

This comes amid the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, which are celebrated with particular pomp and show in Mumbai. The pictures show Kumar and Vanga praying to an idol of Ganesha before the latter performs an aarti. A picture also shows Bhushan Kumar seeking blessings from the idol.

Animal teaser to release soon

The Animal teaser will be officially unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28 at 10 am. A poster of Ranbir Kapoor was also shared which shows the actor in his bearded look for the film donning an electric blue coat. More recently, Anil Kapoor, also part of the star cast, shared his own first look from the film. The veteran actor will be essaying the role of Balbir Singh. The poster features him seated in a hospital robe with evident dark circles and a bandaged patch on his chest.