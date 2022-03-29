'Animal' Makers Rope In Rashmika Mandanna After Parineeti Chopra's Exit; Details Inside

After it was reportedly known that actor Parineeti Chopra has walked out of Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal, the makers seem to have found her replacement. The film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was scheduled to begin this month, however, now the shooting of the film is expected to begin this summer. Now, after Parineeti walked out, fans have been speculating about the new star that has been roped for the lead role.

For the unversed, the Ishaqzaade actor had to walk out as she had signed another film with Imtiaz Ali. In order to avoid a clash of dates, the actor decided to quit the film. According to Bollywood Hungama, the actor has been roped for Imtiaz Ali’s much-awaited film titled, Chamkila, based on the life of Indian singer Amar Singh Chamkila. This is the first time that Parineeti will be working with Imtiaz.

Animal makers finally find Parineeti Chopra's replacement

Now, with the actor opting out, the makers have finally found the female lead opposite Ranbir and she is none other than Pushpa star Rashmika Mandanna. The actor who is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu opposite Sidharth Malhotra will be seen playing the role of Ranbir’s wife in the film. Confirming Rashmika's association with the project, trade analyst Taran Adarsh dropped a Koo. Take a look.



According to an earlier report by Pinkvilla, a source close to the development told the leading daily that Bhushan Kumar and Sandeep Reddy Vanga felt that Rashmika would be an ideal choice for the role. The source further explained that the makers wanted a fresh cast, rather than repeating the pairing of Ranbir with another actor. The duo felt that both Ranbir and Rashmika will set the screen on fire with their chemistry in Animal.

The shoot of this awaited edge-of-the-seat drama is expected to commence this summer, once Ranbir wraps up the yet-untitled Luv Ranjan's rom-com. The movie is produced by Bhushan Kumar under his banner, T Series. Ranbir Kapoor is set to witness the release of this year’s first film with Shamshera in July followed by the ambitious Brahmastra in September. The actor kicks off 2023 by returning to the rom-com space with Luv Ranjan’s yet untitled film on Holi and then it’s time for Animal in the second half of next year.

IMAGE: Instagram/ParineetiChopra/Rashmika_Mandanna