Animal: Rashmika Mandanna Looks Sinister In New Poster From Ranbir Kapoor Starrer

Ranbir Kapoor starrer Animal will hit theatres on December 1, after being postponed once. Ahead of the film’s release, Anil Kapoor's poster was unveiled. Now, he took to social media and shared Rashmika Mandanna's poster.

3 things you need to know

Animal is being directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles.

The film also features actor Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

Meet Rashmika Mandanna's character Geetanjali

Anil Kapoor on Saturday afternoon introduced Rashmika Mandanna's character from the upcoming film Animal. The unveiled poster provides a glimpse into her character's intriguing persona. In the poster, Rashmika Mandanna is seen wearing a white sari featuring a red border. She also sports a mangalsutra, suggesting that her character is married. Her appearance exudes an enigmatic aura, with dishevelled hair and a sinister smile. The teeka is smudged on her forehead, adding an element of mystique to her character. Her poster has piqued curiosity and raised questions about her role in the film.

(A screenshot of Anil Kapoor's story | Image: Anil Kapoor/Instagram)

Meet Balbir Singh, the 'baap of Animal'

Anil Kapoor, also part of the star cast, shared his own first look from the film. The veteran actor will be essaying the role of Balbir Singh. He will reportedly play the role of Ranbir Kapoor's father in Animal. The poster features him seated in a hospital robe with evident dark circles and a bandaged patch on his chest.

Animal teaser to release soon

The Animal teaser will be officially unveiled on Ranbir Kapoor's birthday, September 28 at 10 am. A poster of Ranbir Kapoor was also shared which shows the actor in his bearded look for the film donning an electric blue coat.