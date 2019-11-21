Ankita Konwar: Milind Soman's Wife Fuels Major Vacation Goals With Pictures From Her Trips

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar has been setting some attainable travel goals with her Instagram account. Ankita can be constantly back-packing and jetting off to different countries. She has also been proactively sharing travel tips with her fans along with these pictures. Read on to know more about Ankita Konwar’s travel diaries.

Around the world with Ankita Konwar

1. Spain

Ankita Konwar who was a former aircrew member is also a self-proclaimed avid traveller. She recently shared an image from her vacation with her husband Milind Soman in Spain. She captioned the picture by stating that she was ghosting somewhere and also gave photo credits to her model and actor husband.

2. Guwahati

Ankita Konwar was born and brought up in Guwahati. Recently shared a video on her Instagram account where she and husband Milind Soman are doing a traditional Bihu dance. Milind is trying to match up to his wife as Ankita is trying to be his guide. Take a look.

Also read | Milind Soman's 'cute' Family Picture Features Mother Usha And Wife Ankita Konwar

3. Iceland

Ankita Konwar as mentioned earlier is an avid traveller. She recently wished her fans on Instagram on Children’s Day and shared a picture from her trip to Iceland. Ankita who seems happy while jumping in the picture told her fans to never forget the child in them.

Also read | Five Times Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar Gave Major Couple Goals

4. Chicago, USA

Ankita Konwar’s caption game is pretty strong and her Instagram is all the proof you need. In this post, Ankita Konwar is posing right in front of the cloudgate in Chicago. Ankita’s husband Milind Soman gets all the photo credits for this picture.

Also read | Milind Soman Runs In A Dhoti, Ankita Konwar Has Something To Say

Also read | Milind Soman And Ankita Konwar's Idyllic Vacation In Iceland

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.