Ankita Konwar Takes Up A Mobility Challenge, Milind Soman Asks Her To Be His Teacher

Milind Soman's wife Ankita Konwar is known for her fitness as she promotes healthy lifestyle and execrcise routines with her husband. Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share a post in which she can be seen doing a lot of yoga. Milind Soman also posted a special comment after seeing Ankita’s post.

Ankita Konwar takes up a mobility challenge

Ankita Konwar took to Instagram to share an excercise video, in which she tested her mobility. In the caption, she wrote, “Mobility challenge.” In the video, Ankita can be seen lifting her body mid-air just by exerting force on the floor through her hands. Have a look at Ankita’s post below.

Netizens showered immense love on Ankita Konwar’s post. Milind Somani also commented on Ankita’s video and said, “Teach me, teach me, teach me!!!” Another user appreciated her and even added that he will try the exercise after recovering. Other users also praised her skills and posted cheerful comments on her post. Check out some of the comments below.

Ankita Konwar’s social media presence

Ankita Konwar is very active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Ankita also shares photos of Milind Soman on her social media that often grabs the attention of netizens. Recently, she shared a photo with Milind Soman where she can be seen resting happily on Milind Soman’s lap. She even added a caption and said, “If happiness were a place.” Take a look at Ankita’s post below.

Ankita is known for sharing fitness videos. On April 30, 2021, she shared a photo in which she can be seen bending fully and touching the ground. In the caption, she wrote, “Everything is, as it is. It’s often our expectations and perceptions that hurt us. Times like these, one is going to feel helpless but the only thing that’s always under our control is our actions and reactions to the situations around us. Of course we are all scared but fear is one of the worse things you can help spread. Take care of yourselves. I’m just learning to be. “ Check out Ankita’s post below.

