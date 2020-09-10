Ankita Lokhande Hits Back At '2 Seconds Of Fame' Jibe, Says 'will Stand For People I Love'

Ankita Lokhande took to Instagram to hit back at Shibani Dandekar's comment on her previous social media update where she accused Ankita of raising her voice to get "2 seconds of fame". Netizens have unanimously come out in support of Ankita Lokhande and lauded her for standing up for justice for late Bollywood actor and her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput.

Ankita has now shared a long note where she has substantiated her argument against Shibani's comment by citing her journey in the entertainment industry. She has also pointed out that her career and fame have nothing to do with speaking up for justice for her late friend.

Here's the full note: "2 seconds of fame"

This phrase got me thinking today. Coming from a tier 2 city and belonging to a humble background, I had no fancy education to show for myself. I entered the television industry in the year 2004 with a show called Zee Cine Star Ke Khoj. But my real journey began in 2009 with the show "PAVITRA RISHTA" which went on till 2014. I would be doing an injustice if I don't mention that it was among one of the best shows for 6 consecutive years with the highest GEC TRP on television till date.



Fame is only a byproduct of the love and warmth that an actor receives from the masses. Along with all the viewers, I, too still feel connected to the character of "ARCHANA". Both, my fate and the people have been kind enough to me shower their blessings and love upon me. The aspiration of an actor trying to portray as many different roles and characters as possible, led me to explore. Luckily, I got the opportunity to work in Manikarnika as well as Baghi 3.



To conclude, I have been an ACTOR in Television & Bollywood for the past 17 years & now, when I am trying to support justice for my late friend, a view has been expressed that I am seeking JUSTICE because I need 2 seconds of fame and cheap publicity! I cannot fathom as to why any person would take such a stand.



Is it because I have worked mostly on television and not in Bollywood?



Is that why you would take a stand for the person with whom you have had a relationship for almost a decade?



Stop looking down on we television actors, if that was your reason for describing my words as 'GROTESQUE' .



It takes an equal amount of hard work and dedication for the actors in the television industry as it would take in Bollywood.



I am proud to be a television actor.



And if not for anything, I shall always raise my voice for the people I love and care about.



#proudtobeatelevisionactor



#WarriorsRoar4SSR

#justiceforsushant

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.