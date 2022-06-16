Ankur Rathee Ties The Knot With Longtime Partner Anuja Joshi In Dreamy Ceremony; See Pics

Four More Shots Please star Ankur Rathee has tied the knot with his longtime girlfriend Anuja Joshi in a dreamy ceremony in the UK. The duo, who got engaged in 2020, chose the English countryside for their nuptials, which had in attendance around 200 guests comprising close friends and family members. According to reports, Ankur arrived on a “horse-drawn carriage”, giving the wedding attendees a full royal experience.

Glimpses from their wedding festivities at the 500-year-old manor Hawkstone Hall have been released, with both Ankur and Anuja looking straight out of a fairytale. For the Haldi ceremony, Ankur looked dapper in a printed white kurta amped up with an orange jacket and white pyjama. On the other hand, Anuja Joshi stunned in a marigold saree with floral embroidery all over. She completed her look with gold jewellery pieces as well as floral accessories. One can also get a fleeting glimpse of the gorgeous decor in the backdrop as guests apply Haldi on Ankur and Anuja. Take a look.

For the unversed, Ankur Rathee has made appearances in Bollywood projects like Thappad, The Tashkent Files and Taish among others. As for OTT shows, he has starred in Sony LIV's Undekhi. Voot's Brochara, Netflix's Eternally Confused And Eager For Love as well as Amazon Prime's Inside Edge Season 3 and Made in Heaven.

On the other hand, Anuja is known for playing the lead role in MX Player's Hello Mini. She has also been a part of Fox's The Resident. Anuja is the daughter of yesteryear child actor Master Alankar and is Pallavi Joshi's niece. Ankur and Anuja are based in New York and Los Angeles, with their work commitments often requiring them to travel to Mumbai. The duo's engagement came in the middle of the COVID-19 lockdown in 2020.

(IMAGE: ADMEDIAUK)