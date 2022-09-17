Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor is well recognised for her opinions on body positivity and for promoting acceptance of oneself and others regardless of body type. On Friday, she shared a special post on her social media space in which she could be seen flaunting a bikini. The 31-year-old actor also penned a long note in which she revealed that she wasn't too confident about wearing the swimsuit before.

'I still have bad body image days': Anshula

Anshula headed to her Instagram handle and dropped an adorable picture in which she could be seen wearing a purple-coloured bikini while sitting by the poolside. She even penned a note on body positivity, reading, "I’m so used to thinking that I need a particular body type to be able to wear certain clothes.. I’m so conditioned to wanting to hide my body and “play it safe”, it's like my default setting is to always be like “no, I can’t pull that off”. And I’m learning to change this."

Stating that she still has 'bad body days', Anshula opened up about the photograph she shared on the photo-blogging site. She said,

"This image has been sitting in my drafts for a couple of weeks because I still have bad body image days. And on days like that, I convince myself that only “perfect” photos belong on the feed. I’m still learning to un-hate my body, I’m learning to be okay with my body even on days when she’s bloated or not looking her best."

Continuing her part, Anshula wrote, "It is okay to be covered in stretch marks, it is normal to have cellulite & texture, skin is meant to fold and roll, and my FUPA is always going to be a part of me and that’s okay too! I’m glad I took a chance and bought the bikini. This was one of my favourite days of our holiday. I felt confident, I felt comfortable in my own skin. This is me chasing joy instead of perfection. And I actually can’t wait to wear this bikini again."

It was in February when Anshula shared a major update regarding her body transformation. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a transformation picture in which she looked completely unrecognizable. Anshula captioned the picture, "Take your make-up off, Let your hair down. Take a breath Look into the mirror, at yourself Don't you like yourself? Cause I like you." Take a look:

Image: Instagram/@anshulakapoor