Anubhav Sinha Gifts 1,000 Face Shields To Police And Health Professionals In Uttar Pradesh

Anubhav Sinha has reportedly gifted 1,000 plastic face shields to the frontline workers like police and health professionals in areas of Agra, Varanasi, and Lucknow of Uttar Pradesh. A few weeks ago, the Thappad director had gifted about 2,000 face shields to police and health personals in Lucknow. He reportedly has promised to gift about 20,000 face shields for people on the frontline of COVID-19 lockdown, who are relentlessly working day and night to curtail the spread of novel coronavirus.

Reportedly, Anubhav Sinha's ally and businessman Nitin Mishra distributed the face shields to Brajesh Pathak, Law Minister, UP and Dr Narendra Agarwal, Chief Medical Officer, Lucknow. Meanwhile, in Agra and Varanasi, Anubhav Sinha's friend Asim Arun reportedly handed over the face shields to the concerned authorities. On the other hand, the Thappad director is currently with his family in Mumbai.

Anubhav Sinha last helmed Taapsee Pannu starrer Thappad. The movie had an ensemble cast consisting of Pavail Gulati, Ratna Pathak Shah, Tanvi Azmi, and Dia Mirza in pivotal roles. The Anubhav Sinha directorial narrates the tale of a married woman, who decides to fight against physical abuse in a marriage. Released in February 2020, the movie reportedly collected Rs 29 crores at the box office.

Meanwhile, reports have it that Anubhav Sinha is reuniting with Ayushmann Khurrana in his next film. The last time the two collaborated was for Article 15, which turned out to be a big hit. The makers of the upcomer will make the official announcement after COVID-19 lockdown ends.

