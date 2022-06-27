Actor-author Anupam Kher has become an institution in himself with several iconic films to his credit in his illustrious career spanning 38 years in Indian cinema. From cult films like Saraansh, A Wednesday to Special 26, the actor has been a part of various commercially and critically acclaimed movies in the past.

After starting his career in theatre and later making his niche in cinema, the actor has tread a long path. After being a part of almost 525 films, the actor recently announced his next Kaagaz 2 with dear friend Satish Kaushik. Actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik has bought the rights to the Malayalam movie Nirnnayakam (2015), which he will remake as the sequel to his last directorial venture Kaagaz (2021).

Anupam Kher to begin shooting for next film Kaagaz 2

The first part of the film starred another versatile star Pankaj Tripathi and the film centred around the struggle of a common man who was mistakenly declared dead by the government. Anupam, who will be seen playing a pivotal role in the sequel, took to Twitter and shared a video with the clapperboard in his hands as he expressed his gratitude for stepping onto a new milestone.

While briefing fans about the new project, the actor expressed his delight in being on an amazing journey in Bollywood. "Friends, 526 films in these 28 years have only been [possible because of the love and blessings showered upon by you all. Your prayers, blessings, constant love, and all have made me who I am today.", he wrote.

दोस्तों! आज मैं अपनी 526वीं फ़िल्म #Kaagaz2 शुरू करने जा रहा हूँ।हमेशा की तरह अपना प्यार और आशीर्वाद बनाए रखिये।इनकी ज़रूरत मुझे ज़िंदगी भर रहेंगी।

एक संदेश छोटे शहरों से आए लोगों के लिए-

मेहनत, लगन और ईमानदारी से काम करते रहिए! दुनिया की कोई ताक़त आपको नहीं रोक सकती! जय हो!🕉 pic.twitter.com/u8s4O3GKRc — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) June 27, 2022

Towards the end of the video, he said, "Let's celebrate life, let's celebrate cinema." The forthcoming film will be directed by VK Prakash who directed the original Malayalam version. The original film starred Asif Ali, Malavika Mohanan and Prem Prakash. The film revolved around Ajay (Asif), a student at National Defense Academy, who helps his advocate father in a case involving someone’s death.

Both, Anupam and Satish's collaboration is a delight to watch for fans as they are not only contemporaries but also best friends. The two were together at the National School of Drama in 1975 and have been friends since. The duo even shared screen space in their last film The Last Show which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

IMAGE: Twitter/AnupamPKher/Instagram/SatishKaushik