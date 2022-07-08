Anupam Kher 'deeply Saddened' By James Caan's Demise; 'loved His Performances'

The sudden demise of the oscar-nominated actor James Caan known for roles in The Godfather, Brian’s Song, Misery, at the age of 82 has left the world mourning. The veteran actor’s death drew tributes and expressions of grief from industry colleagues and fans. The news about the actor’s death was confirmed by his manager through the late star’s Twitter account. Soon after the news broke on the Internet, Anupam Kher who was an ardent fan of the legendary star, penned his condolences.

“It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. End of the tweet,” the last tweet through the actor’s account read.

Anupam Kher pens tribute for late actor James Caan

Anupam Kher, in his heartfelt tribute, mentioned how the late star’s contribution to Indian cinema through his roles, inspired him to take up acting. He also confessed how the late star’s ‘performances in so many movies’ just left an impressionistic mark on his life. While sharing the picture of the actor from Godfather and a recent one, Anupam wrote, “Deeply saddened by the demise of @James_Caan! Have loved his performances in so many movies. But it was his portrayal of #SonnyCorleone in ##Godfather which become one of the reasons for me to be part of the cinema world! RIP my friend!.”

Apart from Anupam, earlier, Caan’s Godfather co-stars and Hollywood’s iconic stars Al Pacino and Robert De Niro also expressed their sincere grief over the actor’s death. "Jimmy was my fictional brother and my lifelong friend. It’s hard to believe that he won’t be in the world anymore because he was so alive and daring. A great actor, a brilliant director, and my dear friend. I loved him, gonna miss him,” Al Pacino, who starred in 1972′s The Godfather, said in a statement.

“I’m very very sad to hear about Jimmy’s passing,”Robert De Niro, who starred in 1974′s The Godfather: Part II, said. Caan was already a star on television, breaking through in the 1971 TV movie Brian’s Song, an emotional drama about Chicago Bears running back Brian Piccolo, who had died of cancer the year before at age 26.

It was among the most popular and wrenching TV movies in history and Caan and co-star Billy Dee Williams, who played Piccolo’s teammate and best friend Gale Sayers, were nominated for best actor at the Emmys.

(Image: @AnupamKher/Instagram/PTI)