Anupam Kher 'disappointed' As Apple Store Misses Out India's Watch In Olympic Collection

Anupam Kher shared a video on his Twitter as he visited Apple's store in New York City showing the new Apple Olympic collection. Kher while sharing the video wrote that he was disappointed as India's Apple watch was not added to the collection whereas there were watches representing flags of various countries. Anupam wrote, "Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of the International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!."

Dear @Apple! Visited your store on 5th ave in NY! Impressive! There were watches of International Olympic collection representing flags of various countries! Was disappointed not to see INDIA’s watch there? I wonder why? We are one of the largest consumers of #Apple products!😳🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/IVvB8TmkGU — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) September 14, 2021

Anupam Kher wraps the filming of 'Shiv Shastri Balboa'

Anupam Kher will soon be seen in his 519th film Shiv Shastri Balboa alongside Neena Gupta in the lead roles. The movie is a fascinating tale of the survival of an Indian in a small town in America. Kher took to his Instagram and announced that he had wrapped the shoot for Shiv Shastri Balboa. Sharing a video on IG he wrote, "Finally it is a wrap for my 519th film #ShivShastriBalboa!! What a roller coaster ride it has been! Thank you to my producers, line producers, technicians and co-actors for the amazing love, warmth and support. I have a very good feeling about the work we have put in in the last 40days. Hope to meet you all again soon. #Joy Of Movies #Cinema #Wrap #New Beginnings."

Kher had earlier shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!."

Image: Instagram/@anupampkher