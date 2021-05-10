Anupam Kher Launches Platform For COVID Relief Equipment, 1st Consignment Arrives From US

Celebrities of the film industry are doing their bit to help the nation as it battles the dangerous wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. Amid the efforts of many stars going viral, Anupam Kher has also kickstarted a helpful initiative. The actor has set up the ‘Project Heal India’ to supply medical equipment to deal with the pandemic.

Anupam Kher’s initiative in battle against COVID-19

Anupam Kher made the announcement on Twitter by changing his profile picture with the logo of the ‘Project Heal India’ initiative. The veteran then shared videos of the arrival of the trucks with medical equipment and supplies at the Anupam Kher Foundation’s storage facility.

A day earlier, he had posted a video of the departure of the consignment from USA. He informed that he will let his followers know when the consignments will arrive at the different cities.

Take a breath as help is on its way! #ProjectHealIndia consignments with medical equipments and supplies arrive at the #AnupamKherFoundation's storage facility. We will keep you updated as soon as they reach your city!

Thank you again @AshTewariMD and @bharatforgeltd ❤️ pic.twitter.com/AwhA9VJwoB — AnupamKherFoundation (@anupamcares) May 10, 2021

The A Wednesday star has joined hands with Dr Ashutosh Tewari (Global Cancer Foundation, USA) and Baba Kalyani (Bharat Forge, India) for this venture and conveyed his gratitude for the partnership.

The equipment that the initiative seeks to help with ICU Critical Care devices, Ventilators, and oxygen concentrators. The initiative will also raise funds, medicines, and other essentials for the needy.

On a personal level, Kher performed another task that is critical for the eradication of the virus. The actor has got himself vaccinated and has completed the course, after receiving the second dose a few days ago.

On the professional front, Kher recently announced his departure from the international show New Amststeram where played the role of a doctor. He had come up with his book Your Best is Today recently. He has other films in his kitty, which include a recent award for Happy Birthday alongside Aahana Kumar and a film alongside Satish Kaushik, The Last Show.

