Anupam Kher Remembers Yash Chopra, Quips ‘he Was A Treasure Trove Of Poetry, Friendship’

Anupam Kher penned an emotional post in memory of late filmmaker Yash Chopra on Monday. The veteran actor remembered the iconic filmmaker and his relationship with him. Kher took to Instagram to recall the days when they used to spend the day together, starting the morning in each other's company. The Baby actor posted a picture with him and gave it an emotional caption.

See the post here:

Anupam Kher's heartfelt post for Yash Chopra

Remembering the legendary director, Anupam Kher wrote, "There are days when I miss #YashChopra Ji very very much. He was not only my favourite director and best friend but also one of the most wonderful human beings I had ever met.”



Describing the legendary director’s persona, the ‘Saaransh’ actor called him lighthearted and ambivert. He wrote, "Warm, funny, earthy, romantic, compassionate, sensitive, joyous and much more. For almost his last ten years, if I was in Mumbai every morning I used to spend time with him. He was a treasure trove of poetry and friendship," he added.

Writing “He was a treasure trove of poetry and friendship," Kher didn't miss mentioning Chopra’s love for poetry. Both the late director and veteran actor can be seen sharing a joyful smile in the image. The duo has made several Chartbusters together, namely, 'Vijay', 'Lamhe', 'Darr', 'Veer Zara' and 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.

The actor often shares photographs with his near and dear ones on social media and doesn't miss to add a special touch to it by putting beautiful captions to it.

Remembering Yash Chopra’s legacy

Yash Chopra was a known name in the Bollywood industry, he began his career as a film director. His 1965 drama film (Waqt) was his most commercially successful movie. Later in 1970, he established Yash Raj Films. Some of his top hits include Kabhi Kabhie, Chandni, Darr, Dil Toh Pagal Hai and Chak De India, Veer-Zaara among others. Yash Chopra left for his heavenly abode in 2012. He died on October 21, 2012, just a month before the release of his last film, 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan'.



(Image: Yash Chopra's Instagram)





