Anupam Kher Shares Kashmiri Pandits' Plight In Srinagar Killings; 'Don't Be Quiet'

Anguished by the recent episodes of target killings in Srinagar, actor Anupam Kher took to Instagram to convey his condolences on the brutal killing of prominent Kashmiri Pandit, Makhan Lal Bindroo.

Additionally, recalling the 'Exodus Day' of Kashmiri Pandits on January 19, 1990, Kher urged fellow countrymen to come together in supporting Bindroo's family and every family which has been a victim of terrorism in Kashmir.

In the video message acknowledging the recent killings of Kashmiri Pandits in Srinagar, Kher said, "History is being repeated. What happened nearly thirty years ago is being repeated." He went on to say that the idea behind such gruesome murders is to wipe out 'minorities' from Kashmir.

Anupam Kher's message on terrorists targeting minorities in Kashmir Valley

Taking to Instagram, Kher shared, "Time to unite against the common enemy- TERRORISM

Brutal killing of MLBindroo and other innocent Indians trying to do their jobs in Kashmir is a reminder of what happened to #KashmiriHindus 31years back!! When thousands of Pandits were killed. Women were raped and more than four hundred thousand #KashmiriHindus were terrorised to abandon their homes in one night on 19th January, 1990. Let’s not let it happen again. Please raise your voices! For yourself this time. Jai Hind!"

Anupam Kher recalls Exodus Day of Kashmiri Pandits

Recalling the horrors of Kashmiri Pandits that compelled the 5% population of the Kashmir Valley to move away, Kher said,

"Do not think the situation (terrorism/ minority target killings) is prevalent very far away in Kashmir or Ladakh or near Jammu or this problem belongs to Kashmir. No, today, this issue is ours. Security forces are present and working, but let's, as Indians, not keep quiet and support Bhindroo Sahab's family."

'World kept quiet for 30 years for systematic murders of Kashmiri Hindus': Kher

Urging the country to come together to combat the killing of minorities in Kashmir, Kher warned that the failure to do so can make this issue grow big.

"This time, don't keep quiet like the world kept quiet for 30 years for the systematic murders of innocent Kashmiri Hindus and rapes of mothers and sisters and a final exodus of over four lakh Hindus in 1990," Kher said.

Furthermore, Kher asserted the nation should unite to address and prevent such attacks.

Makhan Lal Bindroo's murder amongst other terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir

The latest terror attack in Kulgam adds to the recent spate of targeted murders in the Kashmir Valley. The UT hit the bulletin after Srinagar saw the murders of four innocent civilians at the hands of terrorists. Makhan Lal Bindroo was shot dead by Pakistan-backed terrorists in J&K on October 2.

Within a span of sixty minutes, terrorists had shot dead a street vendor from Bihar's Bhagalpur. With the country still coming to terms with the cold-blooded murders, the terrorists then killed two teachers for saluting India's Tricolour on August 15. The fourth victim was Mohd Shafi Lone, a resident of Naidkhai.

Srinagar Mayor Junaid Azim Mattu decided to pay a visit to the bereaved family of Paswan in Bhagalpur, Bihar.