Anupam Kher Shares Old Pic With Late Amrish Puri: 'There Are Days When I Miss Him So Much'

Actor Anupam Kher went down memory lane and shared a throwback photo with late actor Amrish Puri. The duo had worked together in several hit films like Jeeno Do, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and more. Kher shared a black and white photo with the later actor and wrote that there were days when he missed Amrish Puri a lot.

Anupam Kher remembers late actor Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher took to his Instagram on Saturday and shared a throwback with late actor Amrish Puri. The actor reminisced about the innocent days of Hindi cinema and wrote, "There are days when I miss #AmrishPuri Ji so so much. Don’t you? Those were the innocent days of Hindi Cinema!". Amrish Puri is best known for his role as Mogambo in the 1987 film Mr. India. The veteran actor passed away in 2005 after suffering from a rare type of blood cancer.

The actor had previously revealed that Amrish Puri often called him 'naughty bachcha'. Sharing an old cover of a magazine, Anupam Kher had written, "I miss #AmrishPuri ji. He was the gentlest person I had the privilege to be friends with. He was calm and compassionate. He had a childlike innocence. And yet he played the toughest villains in Indian and international cinema. One of the most professional actors. Punctual and disciplined. He would often say to me, “Yaar! tu bada naughty bachcha hai!!” Not many people have called me a bachcha (young boy). It felt great. And I would reply, ”Amrish Ji, tussi great ho!” And he would giggle like a baby. Amrish ji, you will always be GREAT!!"

Anupam Kher on professional front

On the work front, Anupam Kher will next be seen in the movie Shiv Shastri Balboa which will mark Kher's 519th film. The film will also star Neena Gupta in the lead role and is about a story of an Indian family surviving overseas. Earlier this year, Taking to social media, Kher shared the first look of the movie and wrote, "Presenting the first look of my new film #ShivShastriBalboa. A fascinating tale of survival of an Indian in a small town in America!! Delighted to be working with the gorgeous and brilliant @neena_gupta and a very interesting and talented international cast and crew!! More details and surprises to follow!! Jai Ho!!." He will also be seen in the Indian drama movie, The Kashmir Files, which will tell the story of the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits in the early 1990s due to Kashmir Insurgency. The film will also star Mithun Chakraborty.

(Image: Instagram/@anupamkher)