Anupam Kher Shares Photo With 'born Actress' Alia Bhatt From Sidharth-Kiara's Reception

Newlyweds Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra hosted a grand reception at the St. Regis hotel in Mumbai on February 12. After meeting Ali Bhatt at the lavish affair, Anupam Kher recently took to social media and penned a sweet note for the 'born actress'.

Kher dropped a picture with the Raazi actress wherein they can be seen flashing their biggest smiles. While the Uunchai actor wore a black kurta, Alia opted for a blush pink sequinned saree. The veteran actor also lauded the actress for her 'spectacular' performance in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, he wrote, "Dearest @aliaabhatt! It was so wonderful to meet you after such a long time at @sidmalhotra & @kiaraaliaadvani’s wedding reception. Lovely chatting with you about days when you were in school and how I always teased you about you being a born actress."

"Love your performances. Especially #GangubaiKathiawadi. You were spectacular. Keep going! Love and prayers always! 😍🌺❤️ #AliaBhatt #Warmth #LongAssociation #Actors," he added.

Anupam Kher with the newlyweds

Kher also shared a picture with the newlyweds. In the picture, Sidharth opted for an all-black look. On the other hand, Kiara wore a black and white body-hugging gown with a train. Alongside the photo, he wrote, "Congratulations to two of my most favourite and beautiful people on becoming one. May God give all the happiness in the world to @kiaraaliaadvani and @sidmalhotra!" I have seen #Kiara since her @actorprepares days. What a phenomenal growth. Touch wood. Love and blessings!

On the work front, Anupam was last seen in Shiv Shastri Balboa opposite Neena Gupta. He is all set to appear in Vivek Agnihotri's directorial Vaccine War.