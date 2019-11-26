Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Encounter With Senegal Fan Who Speaks Fluent Hindi

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took on Twitter and Instagram on November 25 to share a video of one of his fans from Senegal who speaks fluent Hindi and is very excited to see him. In the video the fan can be seen hyperventilating and saying repeatedly “I'm so nervous” and “I am a huge fan”. Kher also asks what her name was to which she replied saying Ayesha. He further asks if she has seen any of his movies, she says that she has seen all of his films and loves 'ChaalBaaz' starring Kher himself with Sridevi and Sunny Deol among others.

I met #Ayesha from #Senegal while shooting in #BellevueHospital. Her honest emotions in pure hindi touched the soul of my heart. She was so real. I will pray for her sister. Thank you Ayesha. This is the best day of my life too. And I love the magic of Hindi cinema. Jai Ho! 🙏😍 pic.twitter.com/lFxfu0YcHV — Anupam Kher (@AnupamPKher) November 25, 2019

'True legend'

The video shot in Bellevue Hospital in New York has been retweeted and liked thousands of times. Netizens have also lauded the Senegal native for her command on the Hindi Language. A netizen commented saying, “This is the connection of Hindi cinema and legend of Shri Anupam Sir. In another country, someone admired your work. It's truly worthy for our work. Here is the real satisfaction you feel. True legend”. Another internet user wrote, “Main aapki bahut badi fan hoon She is blushing in glee !!! ThankYou Anupamji for breaking international barriers & for the appreciation of Indians #JaiHo”.

Can u believe her diction? Blew it out of the park. You go #Ayesha! Wonderful to see your love for Hindi movies. May you sister get well soon. — ~~वल्लरी~~ Vallari ~~ (@lytl_this_that) November 25, 2019

So beautiful and touching!! — Aditya Raj Kaul (@AdityaRajKaul) November 25, 2019

Kalaakaar isliye amar aur ajay rahta hai aap ne wo pa liya adhbhut bhaav uss. Ladki ke wo bhi from different religion different country — Ravi Kishan (@ravikishann) November 25, 2019

Let's take a moment and appreciate her command in the language that is totally alien to her. That too by just watching Hindi movies. Just wow. ♥️🙏 — Doctor Outsider (@Quirky_Seelie) November 25, 2019

