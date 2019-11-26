The Debate
Anupam Kher Shares Emotional Encounter With Senegal Fan Who Speaks Fluent Hindi

Bollywood News

Anupam Kher took on Twitter and Instagram on Nov 25 to share a video of one of his fans from Senegal who speaks fluent Hindi and is very excited to see him.

Written By Bhavya Sukheja | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anupam Kher

Bollywood actor Anupam Kher took on Twitter and Instagram on November 25 to share a video of one of his fans from Senegal who speaks fluent Hindi and is very excited to see him. In the video the fan can be seen hyperventilating and saying repeatedly “I'm so nervous” and “I am a huge fan”. Kher also asks what her name was to which she replied saying Ayesha. He further asks if she has seen any of his movies, she says that she has seen all of his films and loves 'ChaalBaaz' starring Kher himself with Sridevi and Sunny Deol among others. 

'True legend'

The video shot in Bellevue Hospital in New York has been retweeted and liked thousands of times. Netizens have also lauded the Senegal native for her command on the Hindi Language. A netizen commented saying, “This is the connection of Hindi cinema and legend of Shri Anupam Sir. In another country, someone admired your work. It's truly worthy for our work. Here is the real satisfaction you feel. True legend”. Another internet user wrote, “Main aapki bahut badi fan hoon She is blushing in glee !!! ThankYou Anupamji for breaking international barriers & for the appreciation of Indians #JaiHo”. 

