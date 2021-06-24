Anupam Kher Spends Quality Time With Dhadkan Co-star Mahima Chaudhry And Her Family

Mahima Chaudhry often shares with her fans, several glimpses from her life via social media platforms. She recently took to her Instagram handle to share some photos with the two-time National Film Awards recipient, Anupam Kher. The photos showcased, not only Mahima but also her sister, Akansha, along with both of their children, who were spending some quality time with Kher.

Dhadkan stars Anupam Kher and Mahima Chaudhry reunite

On June 23, 2021, Mahima Chaudhry’s Instagram followers saw her share a heartwarming post about her Dhadkan co-star Anupam Kher. “All smiles when ur around @anupampkher,” she started off by saying in the caption. Kher, who was seen posing in the photos with Chaudhury and her family, also got individual photos clicked with the kids, Ariana and Ryan, which Mahima shared on her Instagram. “You carry joy with u,” wrote Mahima, as she thanked him for the time he spent with them, especially the two kids. “Thanku for the time spent .,the gyan to the kids which Made such an impact . Lots of love,” she concluded.

Anupam Kher and Mahima's daughter react to her post

Responding to the love sent his way by Mahima, Anupam Kher responded in the comments section of the former’s post. His comment, posted this morning, read, “So so wonderful to meet all of you. Love and prayers always!!” Soon after Mahima shared the photos online, her daughter Ariana, who was also seen in them, reacted to her mother’s post. Ariana initially shared some heart-eyes emojis, before saying, “love u mama,” in the comments section of the post.

Fans show love to the Dhadkan stars

Mahima Chaudhry and Anupam Kher were seen together in the 2000 film Dhadkan. While Mahima starred in a leading role, of Sheetal, along with actors Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Suniel Shetty, and Akshay Kumar, her on-screen father’s character was portrayed by Anupam Kher in Dhadkan. Therefore, fans were seen being very excited to see the film’s onscreen father-daughter duo, the Dhadkan stars, reunite, as well. Hearts, heart-eyes and fire emojis flooded the comments section of Mahima Chaudhry’s latest Instagram post soon after she shared it. “Beautiful moment,” and "EXCELLENT PICTURE," made for some such comments.

