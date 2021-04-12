Anupam Kher Thanks Sam Heughan, Caitriona Balfe For Asking About Kirron's Health

Actor Anupam Kher recently took to Twitter and thanked Outlander show cast Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe after they enquired about Kirron Kher’s health and also send their love. Anupam, in a statement, had revealed his wife Kirron's health update that she had been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer. Thanking the two stars for their concern, Anupam wrote that his wife is a "great admirer" of both the stars and their show.

Anupam Kher thanks Sam Heughan and Caitriona Balfe for their love

“Thank you @caitrionambalfe and @SamHeughan for your wonderful & caring message for @KirronKherBJP. She is a great admirer of both of you and your show @Outlander_STARZ. She is deeply touched by your thoughtful gesture. And so am I. Looking forward to #Season6. Stay safe,” tweeted Anupam. Sam who was overwhelmed by the adorable post, invited Anupam and his wife on sets of the show and have an interactive session. “Sending much love and wishes. If you both want to visit set one day, let me know, love to show you both around.”

The 66-year-old actor then thanked Sam for his generosity and promised to pay him a visit when things get normal. “Thank you so much for your generosity @SamHeughan!! When #Kirron is feeling healthier and the world is a good place to travel freely we both will take that offer and visit the sets of @Outlander_STARZ! Keep up the great work my friend!” he wrote. Anupam and his stepson Sikandar Kher had shared a statement earlier and expressed their faith that Kirron will come out "stronger" after recovery. Anupam also informed that the family is blessed about her treatment being handled by a phenomenal set of doctors. He also wrote that she was a "fighter" and took things on.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actor is currently shooting for his next project Moh Maaya in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh. He will next be seen in The Last Show alongside Satish Kaushik. The film is directed by Vivek Agnihotri. Other than this, he will also feature in the next film The Kashmir Files which is also directed by Vivek Agnihotri.

