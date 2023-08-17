Anupam Kher Watches Gadar 2, Says 'Sunny Deol Is Not An Actor Anymore'

Anupam Kher has always been vocal about his appreciation for movies. On August 17, the actor watched Sunny Deol starrer Gadar 2. The Kashmir Files actor went to Mumbai's Gaitey Galaxy theatre to watch the film. He later shared a long note on his X handle (Formerly known as Twitter), to express his opinion about the Anil Sharma directorial.

3 things you need to know

Anupam Kher watched Gadar 2, a week after its theatrical release.

Gadar 2 stars Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel in the lead roles.

The movie is a spiritual sequel to the 2001 film Gadar: Ek Prem Katha.

Gadar 2 gets another fan

Gadar 2 has been smashing box-office records and has been pulling audiences to theatres in large numbers. After getting approval from the audience, the Sunny Deol starrer finds a fan in Anupam Kher as well. Upon watching the film, the actor took to his X account (formerly known as Twitter), to pen a note for the lead actor of the movie and the filmmaker.

(Anupam Kher pens a note for Gadar 2 | Image: Anupam Kher/X)

In his note, the actor first recalled the last time he saw a movie in single-screen theatres. He noted that last he attend the premiere of his film Hum in a cineplex. He then went on to say that Gadar 2 is a ‘tsunami of emotions’ for not just the actors, but also the audience. He commented that the film is a ‘roller-coaster ride for what it means to be a proud Indian. In fact, it celebrates the multi-culture/multi-religion facet of our country.”

Anupam Kher appreciates Sunny Deol

(Anupam Kher snapped outside Giety Galaxy | Image: Varinder Chawla)

Continuing his note, the actor recalled how the audience was ‘screaming their guts out’ at the dialogue of the movie. He then shared, “@iamsunnydeol is not an actor anymore. He is a cult in himself. He is on fire. And you feel the heat in your soul.” He also expressed his gratitude to director Anil Sharma for taking him on a ‘raw joyride’ in the cinema hall.

Gadar 2 in 6 days of its release has crossed the ₹250 crore mark in India. The film has made many records such as highestt-grossing Hindi film on Independence Day, highest-grossing film on a non-holiday (First Wednesday), as well as, only Hindi film to earn over ₹30 crores for 6 consecutive days since its release on August 11.