Anupam Kher Winds Down With Robert De Niro, Harvey Keitel In Throwback Photo

Anupam Kher reminisced memories from the past by sharing a throwback photo on his Instagram handle. The veteran Bollywood actor took to social media and posted a photo in which he posed with Robert De Niro, Kher's co-star in Silver Linings Playbook and Reservoir Dogs actor Harvey Keitel.

Though The Kashmir Files star had shared the picture earlier in 2020 as well, it was nonetheless an interesting walk down memory lane. In the throwback picture, Kher, Keitel and De Niro all wore black T-shirts or shirts as they enjoyed some time out in the sun and shared a few drinks. Kher revealed that the picture was taken seven years ago in New York.

Captioning the post, Kher wrote, "This morning this pic popped up in my phone and reminded me that 7 years back on the same date I had the joy of having beer with #RobertDeNiro and #HarveyKeitel at #Tribeca in New York." Kher has been proud of her his equation with De Niro after co-starring with him in 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, which was fronted by Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence.

Anupam Kher details the story behind meeting with Robert De Niro and Harvey Keitel

(Anupam Kher, Harvey Keitel and Robert De Niro in New York City | Image: Anupam Kher/Instagram)

Earlier, Anupam Kher had narrated the story of how the three of them came together that evening in New York City. The Bollywood star said that he first caught up with the Hollywood icon at a hotel on the sidelines of the Tribeca Film Festival and they proceeded to meet Keitel.

Kher had said that when De Niro called up someone on the phone and asked him to join them, he did know that the person would turn out to be Kietel. Their meeting turned out to be a fun get together as they enjoyed beer in a popular place and made memories.

On the work front, Kher is busy shooting multiple projects that are lined up for release later this year. Among the films that he is part of are Tiger Nageshwara Rao, Vijay 69, Metro In Dino, Emergency, The Vaccine War and more.