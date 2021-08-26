Anupam Kher Wishes Wife Kirron On 36th Wedding Anniversary; Shares Throwback Pictures

As Anupam Kher recently completed 36 years of togetherness with his wife, Kirron Kher, he shared some nostalgic memories on social media and wished the latter on the blissful occasion. He posted pictures of them together from the time they got married and stated how their journey was worth it. Kangana Ranaut and many other fans of Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher poured in lovely wishes for the couple.

Anupam Kher wishes Kirron Kher on their 36th wedding anniversary

Anupam Kher recently took to his Instagram handle and shared some black-and-white photos reminiscing the wonderful time he spent with his wife, Kirron Kher. The first photo was of their wedding day, in which Anupam Kher and Kirron Kher can be seen in their wedding attire with the former’s family sitting beside them. In the second and third picture, the couple can be seen posing for the camera during their early years of marriage.

In the caption, he wished Kirron Kher and wrote about how it had been a long journey. He wrote, “Happy 36th wedding anniversary dearest #Kirron. It has been a long journey with all the possible emotions of laughter, tears, arguments, sharing, friendship, love and togetherness! But a journey worth it. These black and white pics have all the shades of colour in them. Stay safe and healthy. Love and prayers always! @kirronkhermp #Anniversary #Life #Love”.

Numerous fans took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and dropped in heartiest wishes for the couple on their wedding anniversary. As Kirron Kher hasn’t been well lately, many fans took to the comments section and asked the actor about his wife’s health. Even actor Kangana Ranaut took to Anupam Kher’s Instagram post and wrote ‘Happy Anniversary to you both'. Take a look at some of the reactions to Anupam’s Instagram post.

Anupam and Kirron met each other for the first time in Chandigarh. They were in the same theatre group and became friends. After meeting Kirron, Anupam Kher got divorced and expressed his desire to marry her. Soon after, even she got divorced from a problematic marriage with Gautam Berry and got married to Kher in 1985. Kirron Kher and her son, Sikandar, from her first marriage, have been living together and the latter also has a special bond with Anupam Kher as depicted on social media.



IMAGE: ANUPAM KHER'S INSTAGRAM