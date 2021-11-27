Anupam Kher's Fun Banter With Mother Dulari Kher Gets Him A Scolding; Watch

Veteran actor Anupam Kher is an active Instagram user as she frequently treats his fans with snaps from his professional as well as personal life. The actor recently took to the photo-sharing site and dropped an adorable video featuring himself and his mother, Dulari Kher. In the video, he can be seen asking his mother to pose for the camera, while she scolds him. Watch the video below.

Anupam Kher poses with his mother Dulari Kher

In the video, Anupam can be seen asking his mother to pose with him and smile brightly as the camera person captures the mother-son duo. As for the caption, Anupam wrote, "Photo shoot with #Dulari: I told Mom let’s take some pics but told my niece @vrindakher to shoot the video!! What followed was hilarious! Brother @rajukherofficial got mocked as usual for his shorts (Chaddis). I got scolded for making her popular. But in the end I got the most blessed kiss in the world!! #DulariRocks." Many fans and followers complimented the actor, while several of them simply dropped red hearts and heart-eyed face emoticons.

Anupam Kher's upcoming projects

Meanwhile, for the unversed, Anupam Kher is all set to appear in the 522nd film of his career titled Connect. The upcoming Tamil drama features the Lady Superstar of the South film industry Nayanthara and is helmed by Ashwin Saravanan. Announcing about the film, the 66-year-old actor shared his look from the forthcoming Tamil drama Connect. The dark-themed poster shows the actor donning the avatar of a priest as he is seen holding an apprehensive expression. The poster reads 'Welcome aboard Anupam Kher'.

The movie was announced by the makers on their official Twitter as they wrote, ''Here’s the announcement you’ve been waiting for! Presenting to you the first look of #Connect on this very special day. Here’s the first call of Lady superstar Nayanthara’s #Connect. It’s a “sound story” that’s meant to be experienced through headphones.''

Anupam is also gearing up for the release of The Kashmir Files which is directed by Vivek Agnihotri and also stars Mithun Chakraborty. He is currently busy filming for the upcoming film Uunchai.

(Image: Instagram/@anupampkher)