Anupam Kher's Mom Dulari Wishes PM Modi On His Bday; Actor Conveys Special Message To PM

Actor Anupam Kher has a very special bond with his mother Dulari. The videos that the actor very often posts on social media is proof of it. The actor recently dropped yet another video of his mother Dulari giving her blessings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 72nd birthday, wherein she expressed that she has high regard for the Prime Minister, and even added that she adores the Prime Minister much more than her sons, Anupam Kher and Raju Kher.

The video was shared by Anupam Kher via his official Instagram handle. In the video, Raju Kher asks his mother Dulari if she has a message for the Prime Minister on his birthday. She responds by stating that PM Modi has the blessings of thousands of mothers including herself and also praises him. When asked why she likes him, she responds in Hindi which translates to, "I don't know. I feel he is better than you people. He is good, really good. I'm satisfied with him." Raju then asks her to wish PM Modi and Dulari says, "Best wishes to PM. I will meet him some day. Happy Birthday Modi sahab (sir)."

Sharing the video, Anupam Kher wrote, "Mother wanted to congratulate Modi ji on his birthday. So my brother @rajukherofficial made the video. Dulari says that Modi ji is blessed by thousands of mothers. And mom likes him more than us. These blessings come out from her heart. @narendramodi! May the blessings of millions of mothers be upon you always!" the actor wrote and added a folded hands emoji.

The video got a vast number of reactions. Meanwhile, Kangana Ranaut wrote, "Hamesha chehre pe muskurahat la deti hain mata ji… bhagwan inko lambi aayu de (She always puts a smile on my face... May God bless her with a long life)." Anupam replied, "@kanganaranaut Thank you ji."

Earlier, Anupam Kher took to his official Instagram handle and posted two videos depicting his fun-filled family dinner on his brother’s birthday. In the first video, as Anupam Kher captures a video of his mother having a soft drink, he teases her by asking what is she drinking. In response to the actor, his mom hilariously whispers to him "Sharab, sharab (alcohol),” and leaves everyone in splits.

