Anurag Kashyap Shares A Word Of Advice For Budding Directors

Bollywood News

Anurag Kashyap is an inspiration for all budding directors; in a recent interview, the director revealed some tips for budding directors

Written By Nikhil Pandey | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anurag Kashyap

Anurag Kashyap is an inspiration for all budding directors. With a plethora of movies under his belt, he is one of the most celebrated directors of this decade. In a directorial career spanning more than two decades, the director has movies like Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Ugly, among others, under his credit. In an old interview published on an online portal, the director revealed some secrets of filmmaking that have helped him survive the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

Anurag Kashyap's advice for all budding directors

In the interview published on an online portal, the director revealed that collaboration is the key to survival in the industry. He believes that to survive in the film business for long; he has to share his vision with his team of people he closely works with. According to Anurag, synergy is the key to survival. Other than collaboration, the director believes that every budding filmmaker should be adaptive and ready to face challenges while making a film. 

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming films  

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is donning the hat of a producer for Bhaskar Hazarika's Aamis. Reportedly, the movie will hit the silver screens on November 22, 2019. Other than Aamis, the director is reportedly working on a German-Afghan film. The movie titled, Talagh, narrates the tale of two women. Reportedly, Commando 3 actor Angira Dhar is supposed to play one of the lead roles in this Anurag Kashyap movie. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Anurag Kashyap (@anuragkashyap10) on

