Anurag Kashyap Shares A Word Of Advice For Budding Directors

Anurag Kashyap is an inspiration for all budding directors. With a plethora of movies under his belt, he is one of the most celebrated directors of this decade. In a directorial career spanning more than two decades, the director has movies like Dev.D, Gangs of Wasseypur franchise, Ugly, among others, under his credit. In an old interview published on an online portal, the director revealed some secrets of filmmaking that have helped him survive the entertainment industry for more than two decades.

Anurag Kashyap's advice for all budding directors

In the interview published on an online portal, the director revealed that collaboration is the key to survival in the industry. He believes that to survive in the film business for long; he has to share his vision with his team of people he closely works with. According to Anurag, synergy is the key to survival. Other than collaboration, the director believes that every budding filmmaker should be adaptive and ready to face challenges while making a film.

Anurag Kashyap's upcoming films

On the work front, Anurag Kashyap is donning the hat of a producer for Bhaskar Hazarika's Aamis. Reportedly, the movie will hit the silver screens on November 22, 2019. Other than Aamis, the director is reportedly working on a German-Afghan film. The movie titled, Talagh, narrates the tale of two women. Reportedly, Commando 3 actor Angira Dhar is supposed to play one of the lead roles in this Anurag Kashyap movie.

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap Promises Aamis To Be A Unique Film That Must Be Watched

Also Read | Anurag Kashyap: Here Are Some Of The Director's Lesser-known Works

Also Read | Sobhita Dhulipala: The Funny Side Of The Made In Heaven Actor

Also Read | Vicky Kaushal: A List Of Offbeat Roles That Were Played By The Actor

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.