Anurag Thakur Talks About Indian Films’ Global Impact, Boycott Bollywood Trend At SCO

Union Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday spoke about the Indian film industry at the Shanghai Cooperation Organization. Anurag Thakur, who mentioned that this year India has the presidency of G20 and is also chairing the SCO summit, said it's a privilege to organise the SCO Film Festival.

Anurag Thakur on 'boycott Bollywood' trend:

When asked a question on how the government is helping the film industry deal with the 'boycott Bollywood' trend, Anurag Thakur said that the Indian government has set up a Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), that ensures that any film releasing in a cinema has to go be passed through the board. He said that if any objection is raised against any movie, the government sends it to CBFC so that it can be looked at from all aspects.

He added that as for when the OTT platforms came to India, we are in the self-certification mode so there are no restrictions on expressing creativity. "If anyone has a complaint, it is solved on three levels. Firstly, it is resolved on a producer's level. After that, it is looked into by their association. And if the problem is still isn't solved then it is solved by the inter-departmental committee. 95% of the complaints are rectified on the producer level."

He further said that Indian films are being praise and recognised in various parts of the world. So, he said, when such things surface it has an impact on the public's sentiments surrounding it. If there's an issue, he said, it goes to the department, which also raises it with the producer and director. He added that sometimes some people make comments without knowing the full thing which is also not right.

The ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend took off on social media after actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s untimely demise. Audiences have been raising their voice on social media against the prevalent nepotism in the Bollywood film industry. Several films featuring star kids have become a victim of the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend.

Anurag Thakur on Indian film industry’s impact in the SCO region:

Also at the summit, Thakur said, "India is the world's largest film-making country. Our films are making news from regional to national and international." "We have seen in the last so many decades how India as a country, especially our film industry, has an impact over many countries in that region. We have seen the era of Raj Kapoor when he used to go to Moscow and other countries even some parts of China. People used to love his films - from 'Mera Naam Joker' to others."

"Even from a film star like Mithun Chakraborty, 'I am a disco dancer' to other songs, which I personally felt, that recently when I hosted a young delegation of SCO countries. They were dancing to the tunes of 'Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja' and 'Disco Dancer'." "It says a lot... the kind of impact the Indian industry has in that region."

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization Film Festival is organised by the Government of India, Ministry of Information & Broadcasting through the National Film Development Corporation in association with the SCO Council of Heads of States. 'Appatha', a Tamil film directed by director Priyadarshan, has been selected as the opening film at the SCO Film Festival. The film extravaganza will come to a close on January 31.

