Anusha Dandekar & Shibani Dandekar's Thigh Slit Pants Collection Can Make You Envious

The Dandekar sisters, Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar are two popular names from the fashion and modelling industry. Anusha Dandekar was last seen judging a modelling TV reality show that aired on MTV, titled Supermodel Of The Year. Whereas on the other hand, Shibani Dandekar is gearing up for her upcoming project with Gaurav Kapur. Apart from the on-screen work, Anusha and Shibani Dandekar are known to often leave their fans awestruck with their choice of outfits. Check out Anusha Dandekar and Shibani Dandekar's thigh slit pants.

Anusha Dandekar's Wardrobe -

Anusha Dandekar is regarded as one of the most stylish actors with splendid sartorial choices. The MTV Love School's host has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram.

Here, Anusha Dandekar posed in a pink full-sleeved blouse sported with white pants. The straight trousers had a thigh slit design. Accessorising her outfit with rectangular frame shades, Anusha Dandekar kept it simple for the glam.

Shibani Dandekar's Wardrobe -

Shibani Dandekar has over 1.3 million followers on Instagram. She is known as a multi-talented celebrity, who has set her foot in acting, singing, anchoring and modelling fields. She has also appeared in many movies like Noor, Sultan, Roy, etc. Check out the below posts.

In this post, Shibani Dandekar posed on the sets of The Stage 3. Here, she was styled in a black chic top with turtle-neck design. The crisscross top was sported with green slit pants. To complement her outfit, Shibani Dandekar donned a pair of red Louis Vuitton boots.

