Anusha Dandekar & Tamannaah Bhatia In Similar Striped Pantsuit, See Who Styled It Better

Anusha Dandekar has successfully impressed the fans and fashion police with her chic style. Her Instagram can be a treat for fashion enthusiasts, and one can take cues from Anusha Dandekar's wardrobe for their next look. On the other hand, Tamannaah Bhatia, the southern star, has also gained praises for her vogue style files. These two actors were spotted donning similar design pantsuit outfit. Check out, which of these celebrities styled the striped pantsuit better, former model Anusha Dandekar or south star Tamannaah Bhatia.

Also read | Deepika Padukone & Anushka Sharma in similar sheer gown; see who wore it better

Anusha Dandekar's Pant Suit Ensemble -

Recently, VJ Anusha Dandekar was seen wearing a white and blue pantsuit. The strip design attire was clubbed with a shiny silver bodysuit. Anusha Dandekar's suit was long and flowy. The MTV Love School star paired the striped pantsuit with a pair of silver heels. She kept it simple and accessorised her look with round sunglasses.

For glam, the India's Next Top Model host opted for a no-makeup look, here. She tied her straight hair in a low ponytail. Posing by the pool, Anusha Dandekar captioned her post as "Sunday Mood... (i didn’t know it was already Sunday, tbh) but now that I do... 🤍 #breathe". Check out Anusha Dandekar's photos in the white and blue striped pantsuit.

Anusha Dandekar is regarded as one of the most stylish actors with splendid sartorial choices. The MTV Love School's host has over 1.4 million followers on Instagram. She is a model-turned-VJ and actor. Anusha Dandekar is best known for her collaborations with MTV.

Also read | Deepika Padukone vs Sonam Kapoor: Who sported better netted flowy outfit at the Cannes?

Tamannaah Bhatia's Formal Wardrobe -

In 2018, Tamannaah Bhatia shared this Instagram post of her posing in a metallic pantsuit. Here, the Himmatwala actor wore a silver and golden striped pantsuit. The formal attire was layered by the same print knot belt. Tamannaah Bhatia's sharp silver heels added even more elegance to her look.

She wore this outfit for an old event. She accessorised her outfit with an embroidered chocker. For glam, the Chand Sa Roshan Chehra debutant opted for nude makeup look and complemented it with dark red lipstick. Here, Tamannaah Bhatia wore an outfit by Posh Pride. Take a look at Tamannaah Bhatia's photos.

Tamannaah Bhatia predominantly appears in Tamil and Telugu films. She has also churned out some Bollywood films. In 2005, she made her acting debut with Bollywood film Chand Sa Roshan Chehra and appeared in the Abhijeet Sawant album song Lafzon Main from the album Aapka Abhijeet, which was also released in 2005. Tamannaah has 10.9 million followers on Instagram.

Also read | Deepika Padukone or Sonam Kapoor: Who slayed in oversized sleeves better?

Also read | Nushrat Bharucha & Aamna Sharif in similar golden lehenga, see who wore it better

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.