Anushka Sharma Rings In 2nd Anniversary With Virat Kohli, Says 'Love Is Absolute Truth'

Considered as one of the most celebrated couples, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have time and again dished out major relationship goals with their several public appearances and social media posts. Today, December 11, the two celebrate their second wedding anniversary. As fans across social media platforms are busy wishing the couple, Anushka chose to wish her husband in a special way. The actor shared a heartfelt Instagram post for her husband on the anniversary. Here are the details.

Anushka Sharma's post for Virat Kohli on their wedding anniversary

Of late, social media has been the preferred platform for Bollywood celebrities to share heartfelt posts for their loved ones on special occasions. Actors like Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and Neha Dhupia recently shared loved-up posts on their wedding anniversary. The latest to join the club is Anushka Sharma. Recently, the actor took to her official Instagram handle to share an unseen wedding picture with Virat Kohli, as the couple rings in two years of marriage. In the picture shared, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli can be seen embracing each other. Expressing her love for Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma captioned the picture-perfect post as, "To love another person is to see the face of God" -Victor Hugo. The thing about love is that it's not just a feeling, it's much more than that. It's a guide, a propeller, a path to the absolute truth. And I am blessed, truly, wholly blessed, to have found it ❤️ 🙏". Take a look at Anushka Sharma's heartfelt post:

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's wedding pictures

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate, yet extravagant wedding ceremony in Italy on December 11, 2017. While Anushka stunned in a Sabyasachi ensemble, Virat Kohli opted for a humble traditional Sherwani. Here are some unseen pictures of the couple from their wedding ceremony:

