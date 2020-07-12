Anushka Sharma And Ranveer Singh's 'Thug Le': Check Out Making Of The Song; Watch Video

Anushka Sharma has appeared in several hit movies over the years and carved a niche for herself in the industry. Sharma first appeared in Aditya Chopra’s Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008), and the actor hasn’t looked back since. She has since gone on to play several roles that garnered her critical acclaim.

In 2011, Anushka Sharma played the lead character in Ladies vs Ricky Bahl. The movie did average business at the box-office but the songs of the movie became a huge hit. With all that said now, here's the behind-the-scenes video from one of the most popular songs from Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, Thug Le. Read on:

Thug Le behind the scenes

Thug le, from the movie Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, is sung by Vishal Dadlani and Shweta Pandit. The music of the song is composed by Samil and Sulaiman. Amitabh Bhattacharya is the lyricist of the song. The song features Anushka Sharma and Ranveer Singh.

In the video, Anushka Sharma describes the tone of the song. Actor Ranveer Singh said that it was actually the director of the movie, Maneesh Sharma who went up to him before the shooting of Thug Le and said that there would be dance in it. The actor said that Maneesh Sharma was indirectly telling him that the song is a full-on dance item and is very heavy on choreography, so they had to work really hard on the dance moves. Anushka Sharma said that the song has a very 'cool' attitude and the moves of the song are in that mood.

The choreographer of the song, Shruti, said that when she heard the song for the first time she understood that the choreography has to be 'on another level'. Ranveer Singh said that it was very exciting to work with Shruti as it was her Bollywood debut as a choreographer and there was a lot of energy and passion that she worked with. Singh also said that more than anything he really enjoyed learning the choreography, 'as tough as it was'.

