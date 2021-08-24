Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli Mark Onam With Hearty Meal At Kerala Restaurant In UK

Celebrity couple Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, recently, visited a Kerala restaurant that is located in Yorkshire, England. The couple had come to have a hearty Onam feast. The Bollywood actor is currently in the UK with her hubby and cricketer as Team India plays a test series against England. Take a look at Virat and Anushka's pictures below.

Anushka Sharma & Virat Kohli celebrate Onam

As Anushka Sharma enjoys the England weather with her hubby, Virat Kohli, she has also been updating her fans and followers from her verified Instagram handle about her lovely trip. Virat and Anushka's latest outing pictures has been doing rounds on the internet, where they can be seen happily posing with their fans at a Kerala restaurant in Yorkshire. Anushka sported a white maxi dress, while Virat donned a black tee and trousers. In the several pictures that fans have shared, Virat can be seen endearingly putting his hand around Anushka's shoulder.

A few days ago, Virat and Anushka had enjoyed lunch at a vegan restaurant in London. The Ladies Vs Ricky Bahl star had posted the pictures on her Instagram, where she can be seen posing with Virat and chef Rishim Sachdeva. The couple kept their attire casual. Anushka wore a white sweater and blue denim jeans, while Virat looked dapper in a cream tee and pants.

As she enjoys her UK trip, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor has been treating her fans with joyful pictures. In yet another post, Anushka can be seen striking various poses for the pictures that are captured in a local park. As for the caption, she wrote in Hindi, "Some very casual pics in the park."

It was only recently that the couple celebrated their daughter Vamika's six-month birthday. The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star had shared a series of adorable pictures from the intimate celebration. She captioned the post, "Her one smile can change our whole world around! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one. Happy 6 months to us three" with a string of lovely emoticons

(IMAGE CREDITS: VIRAT KOHLI'S INSTAGRAM)