Anushka Sharma Gets A Surprise Welcome With Virat Kohli's Chocolate Sculpture In Dubai

Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star Anushka Sharma got a warm welcome in a Dubai hotel as she joined her husband, Cricketer Virat Kohli for the second phase of IPL 2021. After a splendid getaway in the UK along with several Indian cricketers and their partners, the actor will now enjoy her stay in the United Arab Emirates with her daughter Vamika. Check out a brief glimpse into Anushka Sharma's welcome surprise from Dubai.

Anushka Sharma gets unique welcome gift

The 33-year-old actor took to her Instagram to bid farewell to the UK as she shared a snap from her plane window overlooking the clouds. Bidding her goodbye to the country, where she spent almost three months, the actor wrote, ''Adios UK, you've been great, as always''. Later, Sharma uploaded a picture of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) banner after landing in Dubai and exclaimed, ''We are here! Dubai''.

Treating her fans with more of her Dubai's getaway, Anushka Sharma gave a small glimpse of the hospitality, she received in the hotel. The NH10 actor shared a collage of all the welcome gifts that she received on her arrival, which included a variety of chocolates with her pictures with Virat Kohli. The gift also included fresh sets of towels neatly arranged for the actor. However, the icing on the cake was a chocolate sculpture of Virat Kohli. The chocolate sculpture replicated Kohli's signature swing on the field.

More on Anushka Sharma's outings with Virat Kohli

The actor was stationed in the UK for over three months where she documented some of the most memorable days on her social media. From park dates to celebrating her daughter Vamika's six-month birthday, Sharma made some unforgettable memories. Sharing a picture with Vamika on her six-month birthday, she wrote,

''Her one smile can change our whole world around ! I hope we can both live up to the love with which you look at us, little one ❤️

Happy 6 months to us three''

Previously, she also shared a picture of the fun outing she had with her husband and daughter in Durham along with cricketers like Ishant Sharma and KL Rahul and their partners including Athiya Shetty.

