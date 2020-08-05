Anushka Sharma Shares 5 Things She Has Learned From Her Father, Says 'I'm Grateful'

On August 4, Tuesday, Anushka Sharma announced an Ask Me Anything (AMA) session on her Instagram handle. She took to her Instagram stories and wrote, "I've had lot of carbs and buzzing with energy. Ask me an interesting Q?". To which one of her fans asked "What are the things you have learned from your father?? As he was a army man". Take a look at Anushka Sharma's reply.

Anushka Sharma listed down five things and qualities she learned from her father. Her father, Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma, is an Army officer. It seems like she lives by the rules and the lessons her father has taught her. She says, "My father has had the most influence in my life. I'm grateful". Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram.

Things Anushka Sharma has picked from her Dad

Disciple. Straight and clear communication at workplace. Task taken task completed. Taking care of your people. Talking the hard but right path always even if not the simplest.

Anushka Sharma Instagram Story

Picture Credits: Anushka Sharma Instagram Story

Recently, Anushka Sharma shared an Instagram post dedicated to her father Colonel Ajay Kumar Sharma. She also penned a father-daughter conversation they had when he would drive Anushka to her college before he went to his office on his Army posting in Bangalore.

Sharing the conversation on social media, Anushka wrote, "I pray that you all find the same wisdom that I pray for daily and I pray that all girls are blessed with a father like mine ðŸ™â¤ï¸". Take a look at Anushka Sharma's conversation with her father and the Instagram post.

Papa- "Always do the right thing in life no matter how hard it is . You will always come out happier and at peace with yourself "

Me- "But how will I know what's the right thing to do in all situations in life "

Papa-"For that, pray for wisdom. Wisdom to know the difference between right and wrong and the strength to choose the right thing always "

On the work front, Anuskha Sharma was last seen sharing screen space with Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in Zero. Helmed by Aanand L. Rai, the film gained mixed reviews from critics. On the box office front, the film's worldwide gross collection is â‚¹191 crores and it was declared unsuccessful.

The romantic comedy-drama was released in 2018 and since then Anushka Sharma hasn't acted in any film. However, she has been busy working as a producer in the film industry. First, Anushka Sharma worked as an executive producer for Amazon Prime Video's new series, Paatal Lok. She also produced a new Netflix Horror movie titled Bulbbul.

