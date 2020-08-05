Anushka Sharma Shares Her Favourite 'pahadi' Food And Song, Details Inside

Anushka Sharma recently organised a QnA session on her Instagram. Anushka Sharma’s fans asked her different questions and one of the interesting questions she talked about was her favourite pahadi dish and song

Anushka Sharma talked about her favourite dish and mentioned several pahadi dishes. She named delicacies like Chaisu, faadun, mooli ki thichwani, pahadi palak, etc. Drooling over the dishes she mentioned, Anushka also wrote "yum" with an emoticon. Talking about her favourite song, Anushka Sharma stated that she can "somewhat sing" Bedu Paako.

Anushka Sharma talks about her food habits

Anushka Sharma also answered some interesting question related to her food habits. When asked about her preference in meat delicacies, the actor mentioned that she turned into a vegetarian in 2015. She also stated that it was one of the best decisions of her life. Anushka Sharma's fans also went on to question her about her cooking skills. To which, she replied that she is a good cook. Take a look at Anushka Sharma's Instagram stories.

Anushka Sharma talks about leading a healthy lifestyle while being at home

In a past Instagram live session, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli shared how they tried to keep up with a healthy lifestyle amid quarantine. While saying they are not doing anything different or extraordinary, the actor revealed, “I think Virat and me are people who do not believe in diets and we just have a lifestyle which is very healthy. We have always been like that.”

Talking about their exercise regimen and diet, she said, “There are certain things we don’t eat because they are not good for you, we try to eat food which is alkaline so it’s kind of easy on the stomach and keeps you healthy because if your body is alkaline your immunity is good and that’s something that we have always followed.” Anushka Sharma also talked about boosting immunity. “I think all of us are trying to do whatever we can to boost our immunity. We have been having a lot of haldi, haldi in the morning when we wake up, we are having haldi ginger and Kali mirch ka chai (tea) and we are trying to drink a lot of water - sometimes we forget but we try to drink a lot of water” said Anushka Sharma.

