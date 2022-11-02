Anushka Sharma Showers Love On Hubby Virat Kohli As He Scores Another 50 In T20 World Cup

India marked yet another victory in their latest faceoff with Bangladesh in a rain-curtailed T20 World Cup match. Former skipper Virat Kohli and KL Rahul scored sparkling fifties to power India to 184 for six wickets.

The match in Adelaide Oval turned out to be a big one for Kohli as he smashed the record for most runs in T20 World Cup history. Kohli's unbeaten 64 runs in 44-balls made his run tally in T20 World Cup get up to 1065 runs in just 23 innings. Reacting to his new record and fantastic game, his actor-wife Anushka Sharma showered him with love.

Anushka Sharma never fails to laud her husband Virat Kohli for her fantabulous game. As Kohli scored another half-century in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Anushka Sharma shared a picture of her TV screen and added a series of red heart emojis. Sharma also shared a piece of news that read Kohli has smashed the record for most runs in T20 World Cup history.

Anushka Sharma pens emotional note for Virat Kohli

Following India's historic win over Pakistan in their first faceoff in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Anushka Sharma penned an emotional note for Virat Kohli. Taking to her Instagram, Anushka Sharma shared a series of pictures of her TV screen featuring her cricketer husband. Sharing the photos, Anushka Sharma mentioned how she could not help but celebrate India's victory by dancing around and screaming.

She wrote, "You beauty!! You freaking beauty!! You have brought sooooo much joy in peoples lives tonight and that too on the eve of Diwali! You are a wonderful wonderful man my love. Your grit, determination and belief is mind boggling !! I have just watched the best match of my life I can say and although our daughter is too small to understand why her mother was dancing around and screaming wildly in the room, one day she will understand that her dad played his best innings that night which followed after a phase that was tough on him but he came out of it stronger and wiser than ever before!"

"So proud of you !! Your strength is contagious and you my love, are LIMITLESS!! Love you forever and through thick and thin," she added

Image: Instagram/@anushkasharma