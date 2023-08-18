Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Lunch Date At Beachside Restaurant In Barbados | Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently in West Indies as team India played the hosts for a test, ODI and T20 series which concluded recently. On social media, Virat posted a photo with Anushka from the time they enjoyed a date at a local cafe in Barbados.



3 things you need to know

Anushka-Virat are known foodies and often try out local restaurants in their free time.

In the picture, the actress ported a teal-coloured oversized shirt for the date.

Anushka will be seen playing the lead role in Chakda Xpress, a biopic on pacer Jhulan Goswami.

Virat posts picture from his lunch date

On an outing in Barbados, Virat Kohli was joined by Anushka Sharma. The couple enjoyed some quality time at the city's Cafe A LA Mer restaurant. For the outing, the Indian cricketer wore a plain black T-shirt and printed white shorts with a cap and floaters. Anushka complemented him as she opted for a teal, oversized linen shirt and slippers. The couple posed all smiles against the menu board of the restaurant.

Virat recommend the cafe to his followers as he captioned the post, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (sic)." The sand on Virat's footwear indicated the beachside location of the restaurant.