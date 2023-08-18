Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Enjoy Lunch Date At Beachside Restaurant In Barbados | Photo

Quick links:
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma snapped in Barbados (Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were recently in West Indies as team India played the hosts for a test, ODI and T20 series which concluded recently. On social media, Virat posted a photo with Anushka from the time they enjoyed a date at a local cafe in Barbados.
3 things you need to know
On an outing in Barbados, Virat Kohli was joined by Anushka Sharma. The couple enjoyed some quality time at the city's Cafe A LA Mer restaurant. For the outing, the Indian cricketer wore a plain black T-shirt and printed white shorts with a cap and floaters. Anushka complemented him as she opted for a teal, oversized linen shirt and slippers. The couple posed all smiles against the menu board of the restaurant.
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli snapped at a restaurant in Barbados (Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram)
Virat recommend the cafe to his followers as he captioned the post, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (sic)." The sand on Virat's footwear indicated the beachside location of the restaurant.