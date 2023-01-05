Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Pray At Vrindavan Ashram With Vamika, Cute Family Pics Go Viral

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli along with their daughter Vamika recently paid a visit to Baba Neem Karoli Ashram in Vrindavan. The couple stayed there for about an hour and had ‘darshan’ of Baba's 'samadhi', besides meditating in a 'kutia' (hut).

Several pictures have gone viral on social media where the two can be seen offering prayers at an ashram of Baba Neem Karoli. While Virat wore an olive green jacket with a black t-shirt, cap and pants, Anushka could be seen wearing a black jacket and a white cap.

Take a look at the photos here: (Swipe to see more)

Vamika, who will soon celebrate her first birthday looked adorable sitting in her mom's lap while her parents prayed. The toddler was dressed in a white jumper and pink trousers.

The pictures posted by a fan account of the couple lovingly called 'Virushka' showed Virat Kohli holding their daughter in his arms at the ashram. As always, any pictures of Vamika were posted with her face hidden, this time with emojis.

(Image: ANI)

The cricketer and Bollywood actress also obliged their fans by giving autographs and posing for photographs with them. The couple then left for Maa Anandamayi Ashram.

Radhekrishna Pathak, trustee of Neem Karoli Baba Ashram, said they expected the couple to come in the afternoon but the two reached the place early on Wednesday morning. He added that Anushka Sharma's family has been a follower of Baba Neem Karoli.

(With inputs from PTI)

