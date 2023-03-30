Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Share Photo With Daughter Vamika From Spiritual Retreat

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are one of the most sought-after couples in the industry. A month ago, they went on a holiday to Uttarakhand. Recently, the former Indian cricket team captain shared a throwback photo from their trip.

In the photo, Virat and Anushka can be seen crossing a bridge. They went on an early morning trek and posed amidst a picturesque view. While the actress could be seen holding their daughter Vamika in her arms, the cricketer carried the baby carrier on his shoulders.

Sharing the photo on Instagram, Virat wrote, "Crossing all bridges of doubt and into love."

Take a look at the photo below:

As soon as he shared the photo, several fans took to his comment section and dropped comments. A fan wrote, "WOW, Perfect family. " Another fan wrote, "The cutest and royal family ever. They are perfect in every way." While one user penned, "Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma, and Vamika Kohli are the most adorable people", another one commented, "Why are you guys so cute?"

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's spiritual outing

Almost a month ago, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli jetted off to Rishikesh for their spiritual outing. They visited Neem Karoli Baba and Swami Dayanand Giri Ashram. Photos from their spiritual trip soon went viral on the internet wherein they could be seen taking blessings.

Anushka recently shared a photo of herself from the Ashram. Alongside the post, she penned a long note which read, "“Chanting brings me into the space of love within, which to me is my guru, Neem Karoli Baba. From the outside, he was a little old man wrapped in a blanket in whose presence I felt unconditionally loved. On the inside, there was (and is) nothing in him that wasn't love. I have to talk about my guru because everything I have that is of true, lasting value comes from my relationship with him. I'm not trying to sell you. There is no group to join. We already joined it. It's called "the human race." Maharaj-ji, who was beyond any sectarian beliefs, said over and over again that we're all part of one family and that the same blood runs through our veins.”

Take a look at the post below:

The couple tied the knot in December 2017. They welcomed Vamika in January 2021.