Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Slam Photographer For 'invading Their Privacy'; Read Note

Anushka Sharma on Wednesday took to her Instagram handle to call out the photographer who invaded hers and Virat Kohli's privacy by clicking their picture without permission. “Despite requesting the said photographer and the publication, they still continue to invade our privacy. Guys! Stop this right now!," a furious Anushka wrote.

Anushka asserted in her note that despite requesting the photographer, they still continued to "invade" their privacy. The picture in question showed Virat and Anushka sitting in their balcony, in their private space.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spend New Year's Eve with Hardik Pandya & Natasa Stankovic

From their journey of three years as husband and wife, the couple is set to enter another journey, as they are also expecting their first child together. The new member of the family is due in January, they had announced.

Many of their posts in this ‘expectant’ phase, right from their announcement of the pregnancy to a recent one of them performing a yoga exercise had gone viral. Their pregnancy announcement post was the most liked tweet in India, announced by Twitter India recently.

And then, we were three! Arriving Jan 2021 â¤ï¸ðŸ™ pic.twitter.com/0BDSogBM1n — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) August 27, 2020

On the professional front, Anushka Sharma has not featured in any film since Zero, that had released in 2018.

However, her ventures as a producer were talked about. Her production Paatal Lok is among the most critically acclaimed series of this year. She also produced the horror web series Bulbbul.

Kohli adjudged ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Decade

After making his debut for the national team in 2008, Virat Kohli has played 87 Tests, 251 ODIs and 85 T20Is ever since. In Tests, he has plundered 7,318 runs at an average of 53.41 and in ODIs, he has stockpiled 12,040 runs at a prolific rate of 59.31. With 2,928 runs, he is the leading run-getter in the world in international T20 matches and is the only player to simultaneously hold an average of 50-plus across all three formats.

While the Indian captain bagged the ICC Men’s ODI Cricketer of the Decade, he also won the coveted Sir Garfield Sobers Award for ICC Men's Cricketer of the Decade. Moreover, Kohli also featured in the ICC Test, T20I and ODI teams of the year and was chosen as the captain in the longest format of the game.

The Indian skipper recently led the Men in Blue to a T20 series victory against Australia after India's defeat in the ODI series. Kohli also captained India in the first Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy before returning back home for the birth of his first child.

Virat Kohli in 'conflict of interest' trouble after investing â‚¹33.32L in BCCI's sponsors?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.