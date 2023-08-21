Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli Soak Up Barbados Sun In Unseen Vacation Photo

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli recently returned from West Indies. The couple was there as the Indian cricketer was busy with the Test, ODI and T20 series against the hosts. Taking time off from the on-field action, the couple took time out for a date at Cafe A LA Mer in Barbados.

Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli are all smiles

The cafe where Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli enjoyed some quality time shared an unseen photo of the couple on Instagram. It offered fans a closer look at the couple's lunch date. The couple was captured having a relaxed moment. Seated at the lunch table, it seemed like they were done with their sumptuous meal. The photo also featured the cafe owner.

(Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli at lunch date | Image: Cafe A La Mer/Instagram)

The couple sported stylish yet comfortable attires that perfectly suited the laid-back vibe of the setting. While Virat sported a black T-shirt with printed white shorts, a cap and casual sandals, Anushka wore an oversized teal linen shirt with slippers.

Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma spend time together

Earlier, Virat Kohli took to social media and shared a photo from their outing. In the photo, both he and Anushka Sharma could be seen standing in front of the cafe's menu as they flashed their smiles. In his caption, the actor recommended Cafe A LA Mer to his fans and followers.

(Anushka Sharma joined Virat Kohli in West Indies | Image: Virat Kohli/Instagram)

His caption read, "Must visit in Barbados @cafealamer18 some of the best food we ever ate (sic)." The sand on Virat's footwear indicated the beachside setting of the restaurant.