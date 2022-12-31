Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Stun In Black As They Party In Dubai Ahead Of New Year

Actress Anushka Sharma, who is currently vacationing in Dubai, posted a picture with her husband Virat Kohli on her Instagram on Saturday. Anushka and Virat posed in matching black jackets with the world's tallest building, the Burj Khalifa in the background. Anushka captioned the image, "This city, us, last night."

Check out the post:

In the photo, the 'Pari' star is seen wearing a black sheer blouse with white flared pants and a black coat. She completed her look by leaving her hair open. Virat, on the other hand, chose a black jacket and paired it with a brown t-shirt and jeans.

Anushka and Virat watch the last sunrise of 2022

Earlier, Virat shared a stunning image featuring Anushka, Vamika, and himself, all three turning their back towards the camera whilst witnessing the final sunrise of the year against the Dubai cityscape. Virat wrote in the caption, "To the last sunrise of 2022."

After dating for a while, Anushka and Virat got married in a small ceremony in Italy in 2017. Their daughter Vamika was born to them in January 2021.

Upcoming Releases

Anushka was last seen in a cameo role in the film 'Qala'. Her first project, following the birth of her daughter Vamika, will be 'Chakda Xpress'. The film is based on the life of cricketer Jhulan Goswami.

The actress recently shared some pictures from the film’s wrap party.

The sports biopic was shot across seven schedules in six cities and will be released digitally in the year 2023.