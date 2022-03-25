Anushka Sharma and her brother Karnesh Sharma were all set to venture into the digital world with the announcement of their platform 'Clean OTT', however, the actor later decided to step down from her producer role to focus more on acting. The actor also won't be a part of her siblings' other venture- production house Clean Slate Filmz, which the duo founded in 2013.

Karnesh recently reacted to the actor's stepping down decision, quipping that she'll always be associated with the ventures as an actor if not 'as a producer or creative input'. In a conversation with Hindustan Times, Karnesh added that Anushka will always be a well-wisher, further calling her a powerhouse of talent and the 'best one out there'.

Anushka Sharma's brother reacts to actor stepping away from Clean OTT

The Clean OTT platform was launched with a vision to tell stories with a 'positive female gaze'. Karnesh also revealed his future plans with the platform, quipping that there are '18-19 titles ready' for it. He said, "The idea is, of course, to have an OTT platform for women. But it is also to have a platform that tells stories that have a positive female gaze. It could be a story with male protagonists but what the gaze of the story is for women is very important. It is how women are represented on screen, how they are shown, what they are doing, what is their agency, that is what we have to change."

He further spoke about the siblings' upbringing in a defence background. He quipped that their father 'never treated them differently and added, "I would give a lot of credit to our upbringing and the Indian Armed Forces. We were born into a system that was neutral towards gender."

Earlier this month, Anushka revealed her decision to step down from these ventures and mentioned, "Being a new mother who has chosen to be an actor by profession, I have to balance my life in an entirely new fashion like never before. So, I have decided that whatever time I have at hand, I will dedicate it to my first love, acting!". The duo has bankrolled hit projects like NH10, Pari, Phillauri and Netflix's Bulbbul among others under their banner.

