Anushka Sharma's Dazzling Smile Is All You Need To Drive Away The Mid-week Blues

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma has a dazzling smile which does justice to her bubbly personality. Take a look at her best-smiling pictures to drive away your mid-week blues

Written By Vaishnavi Navalka | Mumbai | Updated On:
Anushka Sharma

Band Baaja Baaraat actor Anushka Sharma has a dazzling smile and her roles in movies like Jab Tak Hai Jaan and  Rab Ne Bandi Jodi played a major part in bringing out her bubbly side. She often shares her pictures on social media and is often spotted around in the city, always in a happy mood. Here are some of Anushka Sharma's pictures in which the actor is seen smiling cheerfully. 

Also Read: Virat Kohli Recalls Breaking Ice For The First Time With Anushka 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Also Read: Virat Kohli, Anushka's Fan-edited Picture Is Making The Internet LOL 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Anushka Sharma's movies

Anushka Sharma was last seen in the movie Sanju along with actor Ranbir Kapoor. She played the role of an author in the movie, and her look was also appreciated by the critics. As per reports, actor Anushka Sharma is all set to make a comeback in films after a break for almost a year. She will be seen in the movies like Priceless and Kaneda. It was also reported that the actor will be seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's upcoming movie. 

Also Read: All Anushka Sharma's Upcoming Movies After A Hiatus Of A Year

Also Read: Virat Kohli Sports Anushka Sharma's Intials On T-shirt, Latter Reacts

 

 

First Published:
