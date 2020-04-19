Anushka Sharma's Love For Cartoons And Animation Is Evident In These Pics

Anushka Sharma's distinctive roles in the movies have enabled her to be among the versatile actors of Bollywood. On the social front, Anushka Sharma has earned around 34.8 million followers and has wowed the fashion enthusiasts with her chic style and fashion sense. The Bollywood diva is also known is for her bubbly side. Check out Anushka's love for cartoons and animated characters.

Here, Anushka Sharma is spotted reading a Chacha Chaudhary comic book. For the unversed, her brand Nush has collaborated with Tinkle comics.

During the Diwali festival, Anushka Sharma wished her fans and followers with an adorable animated video message. The Instagram post featured the cartoon version of her dog Dude. She captioned the post as Happy Diwali to all . Hope you all find the light in you . Be happy , be kind, be safe . ✨🙏💜.

In this, Anushka Sharma is seen reading a comic book on the iconic character, Suppandi. She uploaded a still video of her flipping the pages of the comic book.

It looks like Anushka Sharma also loves wearing animated and graphic t-shirts. In these posts, the Jab Tak Hai Jaan actor stunned in some funny and adorable graphic outfits.

