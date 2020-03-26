The Debate
Anushka Sharma's Pics With Other Celebs That Show How Big Of A Social Butterfly She Is

Bollywood News

Anushka Sharma is known for her friendly & warm behaviour with her co-stars. Read on and check out the Bombay Velvet actor's pics with her Bollywood colleagues.

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma has been away from the big screens for over two years now. She was last seen in Zero, with Katrina Kaif. The Jab Harry Met Sejal actor is seemingly quite friendly with her co-stars and peers. Anushka Sharma, along with Virat Kholi is known for sharing a warm and healthy on-screen and off-screen relation with everyone. She has a reputation for being quite the social butterfly, with many actors having expressed their fondness for her charm and bubbliness. Check out some pictures of Anushka Sharma with other Bollywood personalities from the industry, which prove she's a social butterfly.

The New Year's Gig 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

In this New Year's post, Anushka Sharma is spotted with several Bollywood superstars. The picture has Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Virat Kholi, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. The group looks stunning as they grace the picture with chic outfits. Check out Anushka Sharma's Instagram. 

Also Read | Anushka Sharma starrer 'NH10': Fascinating trivia about the film

Vacation Post 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Back in December, Anushka Sharma was seen taking a trip to snowy hills with Virat, Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. She captioned the post as "Hello frands 🙋‍♀️ !" tagging Varun and Natasha. The couples look amazing in their winter outfits. 

Also Read | Anushka Sharma's most emotional scenes from her movies

One with Katrina Kaif 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Captioning the post as "Laugh and Shine ✨✨ @katrinakaif", Anushka Sharma shared an adorable picture of her with Kat. Both the Bollywood divas stunned in shiny gowns. Anushka turned up in a pink gown whereas, Kaif was seen in silver dress paired with a denim jacket.   

Also Read | Lockdown Diaries: Anushka Sharma bakes cake for father's b'day; Katrina Kaif sweeps floor

Also Read | Akshay Kumar & Anushka Sharma starrer 'Patiala House': Interesting trivia about the film

 

 

