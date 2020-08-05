Anushka Sharma Says 'Fear Is An Imposter And Not Real' Over Instagram Q&A Session

During the ongoing COVID-19 lockdown in India, Anushka Sharma evidently emerged as an entertainer on social media. Be it sharing moments with husband Virat Kohli or sharing tidbits of her life, Anushka Sharma kept her fans hooked throughout the lockdown period. Now, as Anushka held a Q&A session on her Instagram, she was flooded with a number of questions encompassing various topics.

Though, Anushka was predominantly asked lighthearted questions like which thing about Virat annoys her the most. She was also asked to share her two cents about dealing with various obstacles in life like comparison, getting out of fear and her upbringing. Anushka had a quotable answer for each of the questions sent her away. Check out her replies below -

Anushka Sharma's Q&A session on Instagram

Anushka Sharma took to her Instagram and kicked off a QnA session writing 'I've had a lot of carbs & buzzing with energy. Ask me an interesting q?'. One of her fans took to her Instagram and asked how she deals with fear. She described fear to be an imposter and not real. Check out her reply below -

Fear is an imposter. You know your past experiences that may noy have goone right? it comes from there. It's not real. How can what happened in the past surely happedn again? Prepare and trust the present moment

One of the users posted a question asking how can one stop comparing themselves with others? Anushka replied back writing -

By not believing the thoughts in your head that tell you that you are lesser or not good enough. I would ocus on my path. Comparison got no one anything. Its a choice you will make.

Another user took to her Anushka's Q&A and asked her how is she so relatable? The user also drew a comparison to other celebrities writing that unlike them, Anushka seems like a regular person. The Zero actor replied back writing -

Maybe its the kindness in your eyes. I thinl we are what we are because f the environment we grew up in. Our upbringing. I'm so glad i came from humble begginings ans its something tha grounds me to date.

